Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. Computer Task Group reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $92.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

CTG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.99. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,079. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Computer Task Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

