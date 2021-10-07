Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.90.
In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.
