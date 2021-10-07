Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Up 17.4% in September

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Concord Medical Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Concord Medical Services as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.83. 6,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,687. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. Concord Medical Services has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.89.

Concord Medical Services Holding Ltd. engages in the operation of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers. It provides radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing services to hospitals; and sale of medical equipment and the provision of radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, It operates through Network Business and Hospital Business segments.

