Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Update

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conformis alerts:

CFMS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,641. The firm has a market cap of $241.75 million, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.33. Conformis has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Conformis had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Conformis from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.