CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.28

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.28 and last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 15575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $287.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 30.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,762,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,291,000 after acquiring an additional 270,607 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 26,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

