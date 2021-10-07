Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 4.53.

About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.

Consorcio ARA SAB de CV engages in design, development, construction, and marketing of real estate properties. It offers entry level and middle income housing solutions. The firm operates through the following divisions: Real Estate and Shopping Centers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

