Constellation Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

STZ.B stock remained flat at $$212.91 during trading on Thursday. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $107.51 and a 12 month high of $211.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

