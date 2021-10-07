Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Lowered to $239.00 at Citigroup

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $257.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.33.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $211.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.42.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 386.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 58,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

