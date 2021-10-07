Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STZ. Truist decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.54.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $211.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after acquiring an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,892,000 after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

