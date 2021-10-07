ContentBox (BOX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30,707.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $30,707.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00026335 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.83 or 0.00326545 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

