ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Price Up 8.8%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) rose 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 850,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 33,860,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

WISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -0.91.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. Analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Pai Liu sold 24,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $155,222.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,044 shares in the company, valued at $243,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,349,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,274,850. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $947,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 545.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $38,215,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% during the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $28,465,000. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

