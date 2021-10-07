Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.26 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

CLR traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $50.78. 15,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,971. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 56,047 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 15,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

