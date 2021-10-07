CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $321,841.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 188.6% against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $11.86 million and approximately $321,841.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000412 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00075887 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000064 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,209,170 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

