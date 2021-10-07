Contrasting New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) & Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF)

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) and Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Charter Hall Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $350.16 million 4.70 -$288.51 million ($1.39) -3.12 Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Charter Hall Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New York Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Charter Hall Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust 148.35% 10.13% 3.87% Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for New York Mortgage Trust and Charter Hall Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 Charter Hall Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.21%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust beats Charter Hall Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio. Its investment portfolio includes multi-family credit assets, single-family credit assets, agency securities, and other mortgages. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.