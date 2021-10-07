Contrasting PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) & Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of PaySign shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Accolade shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

PaySign has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accolade has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PaySign and Accolade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign 0 1 2 0 2.67 Accolade 0 0 13 0 3.00

PaySign presently has a consensus price target of $4.08, indicating a potential upside of 54.67%. Accolade has a consensus price target of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.87%. Given PaySign’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PaySign is more favorable than Accolade.

Profitability

This table compares PaySign and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign N/A -93.74% -16.88% Accolade -44.02% -18.32% -12.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PaySign and Accolade’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign $24.12 million 5.59 -$9.14 million ($0.18) -14.67 Accolade $170.36 million 15.55 -$50.65 million ($1.65) -24.30

PaySign has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accolade. Accolade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PaySign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Accolade beats PaySign on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand. The company was founded by Mark R. Newcomer and Daniel H. Spencer on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

