Contrasting Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) & Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Farfetch and Points International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch -111.96% N/A -57.26% Points International -1.45% -8.17% -3.20%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Farfetch and Points International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 0 1 11 0 2.92 Points International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Farfetch currently has a consensus target price of $60.33, indicating a potential upside of 64.35%. Points International has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.04%. Given Farfetch’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Farfetch is more favorable than Points International.

Volatility and Risk

Farfetch has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Points International has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Points International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farfetch and Points International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $1.67 billion 7.77 -$3.35 billion ($9.75) -3.77 Points International $217.39 million 1.20 -$5.36 million ($0.27) -64.74

Points International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farfetch. Points International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farfetch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Farfetch beats Points International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment comprises a range of applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform. The Points Travel segment involves in connecting the world of online travel bookings with the loyalty industry, and consists of the firm’s Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company was founded by Christopher J. D. Barnard and Robert T. MacLean in January 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

