Contrasting Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) & Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing International alerts:

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62% Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.70% -39.67% -17.67%

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 1 0 2.00

Semiconductor Manufacturing International presently has a consensus target price of $23.04, suggesting a potential upside of 64.57%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.02%. Given Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Semiconductor Manufacturing International is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67 Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.67 -$142.63 million ($5.82) -2.84

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Semiconductor Manufacturing International beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.