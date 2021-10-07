Convergence (CONV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.63 Million

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Convergence has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Convergence coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Convergence has a market cap of $33.80 million and $1.63 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Convergence alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00049200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00225229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00103150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012250 BTC.

Convergence Profile

CONV is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,887,178 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.