Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) Insider Purchases £10,500 in Stock

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) insider David Low acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($13,718.32).

Coral Products stock opened at GBX 14.20 ($0.19) on Thursday. Coral Products plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 3.77%.

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

