Cornichon Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,698.00 (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Cornichon coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $6,698.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cornichon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00063328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00096661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00133056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,194.36 or 1.00004795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.78 or 0.06530101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,509,581 coins and its circulating supply is 16,267,733 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.