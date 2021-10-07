Corning Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Corning has raised its dividend by 41.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Corning has a payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Corning to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $36.96. 169,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,489,930. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

