Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.97

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.97 and traded as low as C$5.60. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$5.66, with a volume of 1,454,773 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CJR.B. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$7.84.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

