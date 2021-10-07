Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.01

Shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (TSE:KOR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.01 and traded as high as C$4.05. Corvus Gold shares last traded at C$4.04, with a volume of 225,255 shares traded.

KOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Corvus Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$513.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96.

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corvus Gold Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Corvus Gold Company Profile (TSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.