Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Short Interest Down 14.9% in September

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 734,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.69. Costamare has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $166.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.03 million. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMRE. raised their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costamare during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Costamare by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costamare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after purchasing an additional 110,496 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Costamare by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

