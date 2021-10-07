Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.37% of Costco Wholesale worth $14,641,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST opened at $454.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $451.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $470.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

