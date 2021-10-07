Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $520.00 Price Target at Cowen

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.83.

COST stock opened at $449.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $470.49. The stock has a market cap of $198.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

