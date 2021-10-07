Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,607 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Coty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

