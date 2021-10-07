Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 19.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $91,369.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,389 shares of company stock worth $38,481,738 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COUP opened at $220.62 on Thursday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.91 and its 200-day moving average is $241.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

