Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Coupa Software worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $220.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.50. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $208,997.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,398.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,389 shares of company stock worth $38,481,738 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

