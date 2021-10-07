Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CTO Sells $3,207,940.25 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,207,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thuan Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $11,930,817.79.

CPNG traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,057,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,125. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

CPNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,769,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 17.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

