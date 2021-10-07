Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 915,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CUZ traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $38.77. 15,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

