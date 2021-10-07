Covalent Price Up 47.1% Over Last Week (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $73.70 million and $21.48 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Covalent has traded 47.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00002731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00063178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00096146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00132913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,477.73 or 1.00274952 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,559.87 or 0.06552516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars.

