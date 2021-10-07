Cowen Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $4,300.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,262.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,364.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,364.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $2,987,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Amazon.com by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

