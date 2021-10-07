CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.62

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.62 and last traded at $107.62, with a volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRAI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

Get CRA International alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.33. The company has a market cap of $794.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $148.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $621,741.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,325,480.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $617,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,666. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CRA International by 64,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.