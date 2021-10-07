Craig Hallum Upgrades Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Buy

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $63.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.18. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.27. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of -132.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 510,573 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

