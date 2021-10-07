Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:CR opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.86. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Crane has a 52-week low of $49.05 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $451,372.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,943 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 357,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,241 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 526,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200,185 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crane by 1,521.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 183,290 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

