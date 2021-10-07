Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 644,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

Shares of CR stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.69. 130,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,743. Crane has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Crane by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 618,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 255,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

