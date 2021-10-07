Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Shares Up 6.9%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86.
About Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)
Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.
