Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Shares Up 9.4%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) shot up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.98 and last traded at $126.00. 7,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 550,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.13.

Several research firms have commented on BAP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average is $120.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,973 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,137,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,840,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Credicorp by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,029,000 after buying an additional 975,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Credicorp by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,854,000 after buying an additional 899,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

