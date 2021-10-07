Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Shares Up 9.4%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) shot up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.98 and last traded at $126.00. 7,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 550,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.13.
Several research firms have commented on BAP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.43.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average is $120.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.80%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,973 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,137,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,840,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Credicorp by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,029,000 after buying an additional 975,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Credicorp by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,854,000 after buying an additional 899,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.
Credicorp Company Profile (NYSE:BAP)
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
