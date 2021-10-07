Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Shares of Relx stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 71,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,620. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. Relx has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
About Relx
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
