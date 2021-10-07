Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Relx stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 71,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,620. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. Relx has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in Relx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 69,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Relx by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after buying an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Relx by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,835,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after buying an additional 201,079 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Relx during the second quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Relx during the second quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

