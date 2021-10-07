Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $56,908.00 worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00004739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,116.07 or 1.00060617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00068379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00052851 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001234 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.14 or 0.00538314 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.