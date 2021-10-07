Credits Price Up 3.1% This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $325,851.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

