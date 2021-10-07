Crescent Park Management L.P. Sells 25,532 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Crescent Park Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,532 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.2% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $8.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $356.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,062. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $351.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

