Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) were down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 34,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,320,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,163,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,775,000 after buying an additional 281,705 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 161.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 755,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 466,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,761,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

