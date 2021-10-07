Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $720.70

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 720.70 ($9.42) and traded as low as GBX 347.20 ($4.54). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 356.80 ($4.66), with a volume of 584,098 shares trading hands.

CRST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 394.44 ($5.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £916.69 million and a PE ratio of 15.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 406.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 720.70.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

