Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $720.70

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 720.70 ($9.42) and traded as low as GBX 347.20 ($4.54). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 356.80 ($4.66), with a volume of 584,098 shares trading hands.

CRST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 394.44 ($5.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £916.69 million and a PE ratio of 15.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 406.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 720.70.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

