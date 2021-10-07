Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.30.

CEQP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $28.14 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 3.57.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -657.89%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

