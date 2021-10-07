Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.24.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

CR stock opened at C$3.27 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$512.01 million and a P/E ratio of -56.38.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$68.55 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

