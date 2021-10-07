Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $35.96 on Thursday. Criteo has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

