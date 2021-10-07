Critical Comparison: SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) vs. Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SemiLEDs and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDs -22.63% -56.71% -7.27% Magnachip Semiconductor 65.76% 9.06% 5.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SemiLEDs and Magnachip Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDs $6.07 million 5.62 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Magnachip Semiconductor $507.06 million 1.62 $344.96 million $0.62 28.55

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs.

Risk & Volatility

SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SemiLEDs and Magnachip Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnachip Semiconductor 0 2 3 0 2.60

Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.89%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats SemiLEDs on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting. The company was founded on January 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Miaoli, Taiwan.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

