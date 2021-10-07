Critical Contrast: HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get HUYA alerts:

This table compares HUYA and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA 7.70% 8.80% 6.95% AppLovin N/A N/A N/A

33.6% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HUYA and AppLovin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 1 2 3 0 2.33 AppLovin 0 1 12 0 2.92

HUYA presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 148.07%. AppLovin has a consensus target price of $83.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.50%. Given HUYA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HUYA is more favorable than AppLovin.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HUYA and AppLovin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $1.67 billion 1.29 $135.50 million $0.57 15.91 AppLovin $1.45 billion 21.80 -$125.19 million N/A N/A

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than AppLovin.

Summary

HUYA beats AppLovin on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.